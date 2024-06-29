 IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Probable playing XI of India | Republic World
Republic Sports Desk

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Probable playing XI of India

Rohit Sharma will open the innings along with Virat Kohli.

Source: Disney+Hotstar

After Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant will come at number 3.

Source: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number 4.

Source: AP

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been exceptional. They will feature in XI.

Source: AP

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya will also feature in XI.

Source: BCCI

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja may also remain intact in the final.

Source: X