Republic Sports Desk
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Probable playing XI of India
Rohit Sharma will open the innings along with Virat Kohli.
After Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant will come at number 3.
Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number 4.
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been exceptional. They will feature in XI.
Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya will also feature in XI.
Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja may also remain intact in the final.
