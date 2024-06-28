Republic Sports Desk
India beat England by 68 runs to reach the final of T20 World Cup 2024
India on Thursday defeated England to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: Disney+Hotstar
India won the match by 68 runs to qualify for the summit clash.
Source: AP
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with the ball after Rohit and SKY set the base with the bat.
Source: X/Adidas
Axar was named the POTM for picking three wickets. India will face South Africa in the final on June 29.
Source: Bcci.tv