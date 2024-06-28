 India beat England by 68 runs to reach the final of T20 World Cup | Republic World
Republic Sports Desk

India beat England by 68 runs to reach the final of T20 World Cup 2024

India on Thursday defeated England to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: Disney+Hotstar

India won the match by 68 runs to qualify for the summit clash.

Source: AP

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with the ball after Rohit and SKY set the base with the bat.

Source: X/Adidas

Axar was named the POTM for picking three wickets. India will face South Africa in the final on June 29.

Source: Bcci.tv