June 9, 2024

India register 15th win against Pakistan in World Cups

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first. India were bowled out for 119 runs. A poor batting display by the Indian side.

Source: AP

However, India made a remarkable comeback riding on the back of its fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. demolished Pakistan's lineup.

Source: AP

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for just 14 runs, winning the Player of the Match. Hardik and Arshdeep also performed well.

Source: BCCI

The bowling performance helped India beat Pakistan by 6 runs. India are at the top of the table in their group.

Source: ICC

With the victory, India extended its tally of World Cup wins against Pakistan to 15-1.

Source: AP

