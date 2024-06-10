June 9, 2024
India register 15th win against Pakistan in World Cups
Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first. India were bowled out for 119 runs. A poor batting display by the Indian side.
Source: AP
However, India made a remarkable comeback riding on the back of its fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. demolished Pakistan's lineup.
Source: AP
Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for just 14 runs, winning the Player of the Match. Hardik and Arshdeep also performed well.
Source: BCCI
The bowling performance helped India beat Pakistan by 6 runs. India are at the top of the table in their group.
Source: ICC
With the victory, India extended its tally of World Cup wins against Pakistan to 15-1.
Source: AP