India's entry at Paris Olympics 2024 led by PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal

The Indian contingent made a grand entry into the Parade of Nations at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The delegation, consisting of 78 members across 12 different disciplines, drew applause from the audience.

Leading the parade were star shuttler PV Sindhu and veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal, who served as the flagbearers for India.

The boats passed through the iconic landmarks of the city such as the restored Cathedral of Notre Dame, Louvre Museum and also a few of the Games venues.

