India's entry at Paris Olympics 2024 led by PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal
The Indian contingent made a grand entry into the Parade of Nations at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Source: JioCinema
The delegation, consisting of 78 members across 12 different disciplines, drew applause from the audience.
Source: Jiocinema
Leading the parade were star shuttler PV Sindhu and veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal, who served as the flagbearers for India.
Source: JioCinema
The boats passed through the iconic landmarks of the city such as the restored Cathedral of Notre Dame, Louvre Museum and also a few of the Games venues.
Source: AP/ Instagram/@weareteamindia