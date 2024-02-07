January 25, 2024
India vs England: Shubman Gill's Test career so far
- Shubman Gill has excelled in T20Is and ODIs but has struggled in Tests, accumulating 1040 runs in 20 matches at an average of 30.59, featuring two centuries and four fifties.
Source: AP
When batting at No. 3 in Tests, he has scored 166 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.71, without registering a half-century.
Source: AP
His performances in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals were disappointing, with scores of 28 & 8 against New Zealand and 13 & 18 versus Australia.
Source: AP
Against England, Gill has scored 140 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.50, including one half-century.
Source: AP
In South Africa, he managed only 74 runs across four innings, averaging 18.50.
Source: AP