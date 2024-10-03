Republic Sports Desk
India Women's Team's Practice Session Ahead of T20 World Cup
Indian Women's Team is getting ready for the start of the T20 World Cup.
Source: AP
Indian Women's Team practicising ahead of T20 World Cup.
Source: BCCIWomen/X
India will play its first World Cup match against New Zealand.
Source: BCCIwomen/X
Coming into the World Cup Team India has a formidable side.
Source: BCCIWomen/X
Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Indian women's team.
Source: BCCIWomen/X
Dubai is all set to host the First T20 World Cup Match.
Source: BCCIWomen/X