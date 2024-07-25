Vishal Tiwari
Indian cricket team players take part in photoshoot before Sri Lanka series
Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match series.
Source: BCCI
The first T20I will be played on July 27, which will also be Gautam Gambhir's first outing as head coach.
Source: BCCI
Ahead of the series, Indian players took part in a photoshoot session, where they posed for the camera.
Source: BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson were among the players present at the shoot.
Source: BCCI
After the T20Is, India will play a three-match ODI series against the same team.
Source: BCCI