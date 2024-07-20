Vishal Tiwari

Indian hockey team arrive in Paris for Olympics 2024

The Indian hockey team arrived in Paris for the Olympics 2024 on Saturday.

Source: SAI

The hockey team will join the rest of the Indian contingent for the Games.

Source: SAI

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to take place on July 26.

Source: SAI

The hockey games are slated to kickstart on July 27 with a match between Great Britain and Spain.

Source: PTI

India's first match of Pool B against New Zealand is scheduled for July 27. It will start at 9:00 PM.

Source: Hockey India