March 29, 2024
Will Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to miss game against New York FC?
Lionel Messi will be sidelined for Inter Miami's next game against New York City FC as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the CONCACAF Cup clash against Nashville.
Source: AP
Observers noted Messi's absence from the training session for the upcoming game, where he was found undergoing rehabilitation in the team's gym instead of participating with the rest of the team.
Source: AP
Reports suggest that Messi's return to action is targeted for the team's showdown against Monterrey on April 3 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, with the club opting to be careful.
Source: AP
Despite missing recent international friendlies, Messi's impact has been profound in Inter Miami's MLS campaign, scoring three goals and providing an assist in three appearances so far.
Source: AP
Inter Miami suffered a 4-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls without Messi, showcasing the significance of his presence on the field and highlighting the team's dependency on his contributions.
Source: AP