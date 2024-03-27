March 27, 2024
IPL 2024: CSK clinch 2nd win of the season as they defeat GT at Chepauk
Chepauk had a full house for CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans in Chennai
Source: BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans won the toss and captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first
Source: BCCI/IPL
The GT bowlers had a bit of a tough time when they bowled as they gave out runs and could not take scalps in time
Source: BCCI/IPL
Coming in to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra established the batting line-up for Chennai as they put up 46 runs, respectively.
Source: BCCI/IPL
GT took 6 wickets in the first innings, but CSK secured 200+ runs as they secured 206 runs on the scoreboard.
Source: BCCI/IPL
For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the leading wicket taker as he took two key wickets of Rachin Ravindra (46) and Shivam Dube (51)
Source: BCCI/IPL
While coming in to bat, GT had a mighty target to chase, but the batters could not produce big numbers on the scoreboard.
Source: BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he too a leaping catch as he helped on dismissing Vijay Shankar (12)
Source: BCCI/IPL
GT could not reach the target as they were able to score 143 runs and lost eight wickets as CSK won the match by 63 runs
Source: BCCI/IPL