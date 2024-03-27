March 27, 2024

IPL 2024: CSK clinch 2nd win of the season as they defeat GT at Chepauk

Chepauk had a full house for CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans in Chennai

Gujarat Titans won the toss and captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first

The GT bowlers had a bit of a tough time when they bowled as they gave out runs and could not take scalps in time

Coming in to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra established the batting line-up for Chennai as they put up 46 runs, respectively.

GT took 6 wickets in the first innings, but CSK secured 200+ runs as they secured 206 runs on the scoreboard.

For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the leading wicket taker as he took two key wickets of Rachin Ravindra (46) and Shivam Dube (51)

While coming in to bat, GT had a mighty target to chase, but the batters could not produce big numbers on the scoreboard.

MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he too a leaping catch as he helped on dismissing Vijay Shankar (12)

GT could not reach the target as they were able to score 143 runs and lost eight wickets as CSK won the match by 63 runs

