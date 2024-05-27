May 26, 2024
IPL 2024: KKR win 3rd title after 8-wicket win over SRH
KKR beat SRH by 8 wickets to win the IPL 2024 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Source: BCCI
Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player of IPL 2024, put on a fine performance on the night of the final.
Source: BCCI
Mitchell Starc picked up 2 for 14 as SRH were bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.
Source: BCCI
This is KKR's third IPL title win after their victories in 2012 and 2014 under Gambhir's captaincy.
Source: BCCI