April 16, 2024
IPL 2024: List of centuries scored in the ongoing season thus far
Virat Kohli scored the first century of IPL 2024 during a match against RR.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Jos Buttler scored the second century of the tournament in the same match and helped RR beat RCB.
Source: BCCI
Rohit Sharma scored a century in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings.
Source: BCCI
Travis Head scored the fourth century of IPL 2024 during their match against RCB.
Source: IPL
Jos Buttler scored his second ton and fifth of IPL 2024 during their match against KKR.
Source: BCCI