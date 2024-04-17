April 16, 2024

IPL 2024: List of centuries scored in the ongoing season thus far

Virat Kohli scored the first century of IPL 2024 during a match against RR.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Jos Buttler scored the second century of the tournament in the same match and helped RR beat RCB.

Source: BCCI

Rohit Sharma scored a century in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings.

Source: BCCI

Travis Head scored the fourth century of IPL 2024 during their match against RCB.

Source: IPL

Jos Buttler scored his second ton and fifth of IPL 2024 during their match against KKR.

Source: BCCI

