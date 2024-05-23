May 22, 2024
IPL 2024: RCB's storied journey comes to an end following loss against RR
On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's storied journey in IPL 2024.
Source: BCCI
RR defeated RCB by 4 wickets to move to Qualifier 2, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB, on the other hand, missed out on winning the elusive IPL trophy once again.
After losing the toss, RCB posted 172 runs on the board. But that wasn't enough as RR chased down in 19 overs.
