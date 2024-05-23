May 22, 2024

IPL 2024: RCB's storied journey comes to an end following loss against RR

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's storied journey in IPL 2024.

Source: BCCI

RR defeated RCB by 4 wickets to move to Qualifier 2, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: BCCI

RCB, on the other hand, missed out on winning the elusive IPL trophy once again.

Source: BCCI

After losing the toss, RCB posted 172 runs on the board. But that wasn't enough as RR chased down in 19 overs.

Source: BCCI

