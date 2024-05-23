May 22, 2024
IPL 2024: Standout players from RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 runs for RR. The most by any batsman in the match.
Source: BCCI
Riyan Parag changed the match when the pressure was building. He scored 36 runs to put RR in front.
Source: Jio Cinema
Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets and gave away just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs.
Source: Jio Cinema
Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets brought RCB back into the match.
Source: ipl/bcci
Avesh Khan took 3 wickets in the match.
Source: BCCI