May 22, 2024

IPL 2024: Standout players from RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 runs for RR. The most by any batsman in the match.

Source: BCCI

Riyan Parag changed the match when the pressure was building. He scored 36 runs to put RR in front.

Source: Jio Cinema

Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets and gave away just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Source: Jio Cinema

Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets brought RCB back into the match.

Source: ipl/bcci

Avesh Khan took 3 wickets in the match.

Source: BCCI

