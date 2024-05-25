May 24, 2024

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs to reach final

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 to reach the final.

SRH beat RR by 36 runs to reach the summit clash of IPL 2024 on Friday.

Shahbaz Ahmed was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

SRH will play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2024 on May 26.

This is the third time SRH has reached the final of IPL. They have won one trophy in 2016.

