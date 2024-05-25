May 24, 2024
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs to reach final
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 to reach the final.
Source: BCCI
SRH beat RR by 36 runs to reach the summit clash of IPL 2024 on Friday.
Source: IPL
Shahbaz Ahmed was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.
Source: IPL/BCCI
SRH will play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2024 on May 26.
Source: BCCI
This is the third time SRH has reached the final of IPL. They have won one trophy in 2016.
Source: IPL