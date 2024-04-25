April 24, 2024

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after DC vs GT match, Rajasthan Royals still on top

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of IPL 2024 points table with 14 points.

Source: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders are second on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.

Source: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad are third on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.

Source: IPL

Lucknow Super Giants are fourth on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.

Source: BCCI/ iplt20.com

Chennai Super Kings are fifth on the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points.

Source: IPL

