May 7, 2024

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after DC vs RR match

Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.

Source: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals are second in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.

Source: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings are third in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.

Source: IPL/BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.

Source: BCCI

Delhi Capitals are fifth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.

Source: iplt20.com/BCCI

