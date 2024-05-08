May 7, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after DC vs RR match
Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.
Source: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are second in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.
Source: BCCI
Chennai Super Kings are third in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.
Source: IPL/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.
Source: BCCI
Delhi Capitals are fifth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points.
Source: iplt20.com/BCCI