April 27, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after LSG vs RR match
Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.
Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com
Kolkata Knight Riders are second on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.
Source: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad are third on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.
Source: IPL
Lucknow Super Giants are fourth on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points.
Source: BCCI/ iplt20.com
Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com