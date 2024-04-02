April 1, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated points table after MI vs RR match
Rajasthan Royals have climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders are second in the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points.
Source: IPL
Chennai Super Kings are third on the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points to their name.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans are fourth on the IPL 2024 points table list with 4 points to their name.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth on the table with 2 points to their name.
Source: IPL