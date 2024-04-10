April 9, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after PBKS vs SRH match
Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points. They are the only undefeated side thus far.
Source: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second on the IPL 2024 standings with 6 points. They lost their first game against CSK on Monday.
Source: IPL
Lucknow Super Giants have climbed up to the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points to their name.
Source: IPL
Chennai Super Kings are placed fourth on the IPL 2024 points table. CSK are the defending champions this year.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked fifth on the IPL 2024 points table. They are the fifth team to have won three or more games.
Source: BCCI/IPL