May 12, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after RCB vs DC match
Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 18 points.
Source: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are placed at the second spot on the table with 16 points.
Source: ipl/bcci
Chennai Super Kings are in the third position in the table with 14 points.
Source: ipl/bcci
Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the fourth position in the table with 14 points.
Source: IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the fifth position in the table with 12 points.
Source: @RCBtweets