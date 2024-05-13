May 12, 2024

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after RCB vs DC match

Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 18 points.

Source: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals are placed at the second spot on the table with 16 points.

Source: ipl/bcci

Chennai Super Kings are in the third position in the table with 14 points.

Source: ipl/bcci

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the fourth position in the table with 14 points.

Source: IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the fifth position in the table with 12 points.

Source: @RCBtweets

View Next Slide