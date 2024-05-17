May 15, 2024

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after RR vs PBKS match, KKR finish on the top

Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 19 points in 13 matches.

Source: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked second in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.

Source: IPL

Chennai Super Kings are currently ranked third in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points.

Source: ipl/bcci

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ranked third in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points.

Source: PTI

