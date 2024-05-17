May 15, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after RR vs PBKS match, KKR finish on the top
Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 19 points in 13 matches.
Source: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked second in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points.
Source: IPL
Chennai Super Kings are currently ranked third in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points.
Source: ipl/bcci
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ranked third in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points.
Source: PTI