May 8, 2024
IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after SRH vs LSG match
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points to their name.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals are in second place on the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points. But they have an inferior NRR.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to the 3rd spot after their 10-wicket victory over LSG. They have 14 points.
Source: IPL
Chennai Super Kings are in the fourth position in the IPL 2024 table with 12 points.
Source: IPL/BCCI
Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in the IPL 2024 table with 12 points with inferior NRR than CSK.
Source: BCCI