May 8, 2024

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table after SRH vs LSG match

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points to their name.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals are in second place on the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points. But they have an inferior NRR.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to the 3rd spot after their 10-wicket victory over LSG. They have 14 points.

Source: IPL

Chennai Super Kings are in the fourth position in the IPL 2024 table with 12 points.

Source: IPL/BCCI

Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in the IPL 2024 table with 12 points with inferior NRR than CSK.

Source: BCCI

