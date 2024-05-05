May 4, 2024
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli back at the top, check out the updated Orange Cap list
Virat Kohli is back at the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list with 542 runs in 11 innings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is close second on the Orange Cap list of IPL 2024 with 509 runs in 10 innings.
Sai Sudharsan of GT is third on the Orange Cap list with 424 runs in 11 innings.
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals is fourth on the Orange Cap list with 409 runs in 9 innings.
