April 9, 2024
IPL 2024: Who is Nitish Reddy? Sunrisers Hyderabad star who is taking the IPL by storm
Nitish Reddy was born and brought up in Andhra Pradesh and he plays club cricket for the same state.
Source: BCCI
Nitish Reddy was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction for INR 20 lakh.
Source: BCCI
Nitish Reddy slammed crucial 64 off 37 balls in the match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.
Source: BCCI
He helped his side win the match. This was just second match in the IPL.
Source: SRH
Nitish Reddy won the Player of the Match award for his performance.
Source: BCCI