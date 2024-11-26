IPL 2025 Auction: Meet the Players Fetching Over INR 10 Crore in Bids

Noor Ahmad to Chennai Super Kings [₹10 Crore]
Source: AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Royal Challengers Bengaluru [₹10.75 Crore]
Source: iplt20.com
Kagiso Rabada to Gujarat Titans [₹10.75 Crore]
Source: AP
T. Natarajan to Delhi Capitals [₹10.75 Crore]
Source: IPL/BCCI
Jitesh Sharma to Royal Challengers Bengaluru [₹11 Crore]
Source: PTI
Marcus Stoinis to Punjab Kings [₹11 Crore]
Source: AP
Ishan Kishan to Sunrisers Hyderabad [₹11.25 Crore]
Source: AP
Phil Salt to Royal Challengers Bengaluru [₹11.50 Crore]
Source: BCCI
Mitchell Starc to Delhi Capitals [₹11.75 Crore]
Source: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj to Gujarat Titans [₹12.25 Crore]
Source: BCCI