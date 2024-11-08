IPL 2025 Auctions: Three Teams That Might Target Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi Capitals and will be targeted by several teams in the upcoming IPL auctions.
Source: BCCI
With his release here are the three teams that could target Rishabh Pant in the IPL auctions.
Source: BCCI
Punjab Kings- Punjab Kings have the highest purse left and could be looking to sign Rishabh Pant.
Source: BCCI
Punjab Kings also have Ricky Ponting who has enjoyed working with Rishabh Pant in the past, could lead to PBKS to sign Pant.
Source: AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru- RCB would also be one of the main competitors to sign Rishabh Pant. They have the second highest purse left.
Source: AP
As Dinesh Karthik has left RCB, Pant is the perfect replacement. He can also be excellent with his powerful hitting along with Rajat Patidar.
Source: AP
Chennai Super Kings- There is a chance that CSK might go for Rishabh Pant in the auction.
Source: AP
Chennai can although have trouble signing him as they only have 55cr left and Pant will go for around 15-20 CR as expected.
Source: AP
There is however speculations after Suresh Raina stated, “I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, Pant was also there. I think something big is to happen.”
Source: AP
These are the three teams that could target Rishabh Pant in the IPL auctions.
Source: AP