IPL 2025 Mega Auctions: Players Who Could Be Picked As Captains

Shreyas Iyer, who lifted the IPL 2024 title with KKR, has been released by the franchise. Franchises are expected to go after him in the upcoming mega auctions, and he would likely captain the side.
Sam Curran captained Punjab Kings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. He has made it known that he carries the leadership ability, hence, could become the captain a side in the upcoming season.
Faf du Plessis has been released by RCB. He not only guarantees consistency in batting but cam provide solidarity as a leader.
Mitchell Marsh has the experience of captaining Australia's T20I team, hence, he could be promoted as the captain in the upcoming auctions.
Glenn Maxwell has been released by RCB. It would be intriguing to see where he will head to.
Glenn Maxwell could also be promoted as the captain of a franchise.
Rishabh Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals till IPL 2024 has been released and could emerge as the hottest property in the upcoming IPL auctions.
Rishabh Pant could move to a franchise like CSK and work with MS Dhoni.
Kane Williamson often goes under the radar but he will be a target of many franchises.
Aiden Markram has captain SRH before and could be promoted to captain some other team in IPL 2025.
