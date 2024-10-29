IPL 2025 Retention: Gujarat Titans' List Of Retained Players Reportedly Finalized!

The IPL 2025 Retention buzz has taken over the minds of Indian Cricket fans as all eyes are upon the franchises who are seeking to retain their core players
Source: BCCI/IPL
With the IPL 2025 Retention deadline arriving soon, the one-time IPL Champions, Gujarat Titans, have seemingly finalized their retention plans.
Source: BCCI
The Titans plan to retain Shubman Gill, who is touted as a future leader in Indian cricket, as per PTI. Earlier this year, he took the helm for the Titans the first time.
Source: BCCI
Sai Sudharsan, who had a breakthrough season with 527 runs in 12 games, including a century, will also be retained by GT prior to the October 31 deadline.
Source: BCCI
Apart from Shubman Gill, star-Afghanistan bowling all-rounder, Rashid Khan, is also in line with Gill.
Source: BCCI
Shahrukh Khan, who is uncapped, batted at a remarkable strike rate of 169.33 and would be a great deal for the team at Rs 4 crore.
Source: AP
The Titans are also anticipated to keep IPL Veteran Rahul Tewatia, who has played in almost 100 games. The southpaw batted with a strike rate of over 145 last season.
Source: AP
Surprisingly, India pacer Mohammed Shami was not named in the list named by the source, which could indicate that he could enter the Auction pool, and the franchise could make huge bids for him.
Source: BCCI
After winning the IPL in 2022, the Gujarat Titans came in 2nd the following year. Hardik Pandya, who left the team to join Mumbai Indians in 2024, was the leader of both of their finishes.
Source: BCCI
GT aims to reclaim glory and thrives on success under a dynamic captain who is expected to set significant milestones for the Indian Cricket Team in the future.
Source: BCCI