April 8, 2024
IPL: Players who have represented just one franchise in the league
Rishabh Pant has played for just one franchise in the IPL and that is Delhi Capitals.
Source: IPL
Sunil Narine is another player who has featured in the IPL for just one team since his debut.
Source: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah has been playing for Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2015.
Source: IPL
Virat Kohli has been playing for RCB since the first edition of the IPL in 2008.
Source: RCB
Kieron Pollard has also played for just one franchise in the IPL - Mumbai Indians.
Source: BCCI