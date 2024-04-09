April 8, 2024

IPL: Players who have represented just one franchise in the league

Rishabh Pant has played for just one franchise in the IPL and that is Delhi Capitals.

Source: IPL

Sunil Narine is another player who has featured in the IPL for just one team since his debut.

Source: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been playing for Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2015.

Source: IPL

Virat Kohli has been playing for RCB since the first edition of the IPL in 2008.

Source: RCB

Kieron Pollard has also played for just one franchise in the IPL - Mumbai Indians.

Source: BCCI

View Next Slide