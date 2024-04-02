April 2, 2024
Is Cristiano Ronaldo the best player of the 2023/24 season?
In the 2023/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 26 goals and provided 9 assists in 23 matches in the Saudi Pro League.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC
In the AFC Champions League, he contributed 5 goals and 1 assist across 6 matches, with an additional assist in a qualifying match.
Source: X/Al Nassr
Ronaldo also scored 1 goal in 2 King Cup matches. Moreover, he achieved 6 goals in 6 matches in the Arab Club Champions Cup.
Source: AP
In total, during the season, Ronaldo amassed an impressive 38 goals and 11 assists in 38 matches across various competitions.
Source: AP