January 13, 2024
Ishan Kishan's international career stats with India so far
Ishan Kishan has not been selected in India's Test squad for England series, which starts on January 25, 2024. In Tests, Ishan Kishan has participated in 2 matches, scoring 78 runs.
With an impressive average of 78.00 and the highest score of 52*. He has also contributed 1 half-century and maintained a good strike rate of 85.71.
Ishan Kishan's ODI career spans 27 matches, amassing 933 runs at an average of 42.40, including a high score of 210.
He has scored 1 century and 7 half-centuries, displaying a commendable strike rate of 102.19.
In T20 internationals, Kishan has featured in 32 matches, scoring 796 runs at an average of 25.67, with a highest score of 89.
He has registered 6 half-centuries and displayed an impressive strike rate of 124.37.
