January 26, 2024
James Anderson tries his hands on spin bowling
James Anderson was seen bowling spin ahead of the start of play on Day 2 in Hyderabad.
Source: X
India and England are currently playing the first Test of their five-match series. He was taking tips from Jack Leach.
Source: X
James Anderson was seen carrying drinks to the ground in the first Test as he is not part of the playing XI.
Source: X
James Anderson has played 183 Test matches in his career and has picked up 690 wickets.
Source: AP