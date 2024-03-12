March 11, 2024
John Cena's Top-5 biggest rivals in WWE
Edge and John Cena had an intense rivalry back in the day. The Two used to trade championships in subsequent Pay-Per-Views.
Source: WWE
Triple H and John Cena also had an intense rivalry going which peaked at WrestleMania 22, where Cena made HHH tap out.
John Cena and CM Punk was the biggest rivalry in the early 2010s. The superstars used to main event ppvs after ppvs together.
John Cena vs Randy Orton will be the rivalry that will go down in the history as one of the best rivalries of all time.
Although thewy fought only twice in a lifetime, but the back-and-forth between the Rock and John Cena was quite memorable.
