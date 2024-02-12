February 11, 2024
Jude Bellingham dominates world football with Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham boasts a market value of ₹1,440 Cr, reflecting his immense talent and potential in the footballing world.
Source: AP
Throughout the season, in the LaLiga, he has recorded 21 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 3 assists, showcasing his prowess as an attacking midfielder.
Bellingham's involvement in the UEFA Champions League has been notable, with 5 appearances, 4 goals, and 3 assists, underscoring his impact on the European stage.
Additionally, he has made 2 appearances in the Supercopa, contributing 1 goal and 1 assist, further solidifying his influence in crucial matches.
Bellingham’s performance extends to the international level, representing England with 27 caps and 2 goals, highlighting his significance on the national team.
