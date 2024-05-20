May 20, 2024

Jurgen Klopp says Goodbye to Liverpool at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp received an emotional send off from Anfield after his last game as Liverpool manager against Wolves.

Source: AP

Liverpool fans showed out in numbers with the message of 'Danke Jugen', German for Thank you Jurgen.

Source: AP

Liverpool fans at Anfield formed a Giant Tifo for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game. The Chants of "You'll never walk alone" for Jurgen at an all time high.

Source: AP

Numerous tifos for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game.

Source: AP

Jurgen Klopp looking at the Tifos Liverpool fans had for him ahead of the game.

Source: AP

Klopp thanked the supporters for showing him so much love on his final day.

Source: AP

Post, Liverpool's 2-0 victory Jurgen Klopp went on to embrace the fans at Anfield.

Source: AP

Jurgen Klopp said goobbye to Anfield with an emotional final speech.

Source: AP

