May 20, 2024
Jurgen Klopp says Goodbye to Liverpool at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp received an emotional send off from Anfield after his last game as Liverpool manager against Wolves.
Liverpool fans showed out in numbers with the message of 'Danke Jugen', German for Thank you Jurgen.
Liverpool fans at Anfield formed a Giant Tifo for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game. The Chants of "You'll never walk alone" for Jurgen at an all time high.
Numerous tifos for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game.
Jurgen Klopp looking at the Tifos Liverpool fans had for him ahead of the game.
Klopp thanked the supporters for showing him so much love on his final day.
Post, Liverpool's 2-0 victory Jurgen Klopp went on to embrace the fans at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp said goobbye to Anfield with an emotional final speech.
