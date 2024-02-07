February 6, 2024
Kane Williamson's incredible Test career so far
Kane Williamson has played 96 Test matches, showcasing his consistency and endurance in the longest format of the game.
Source: AP
With 168 innings, he has scored 8263 runs at an impressive average of 54.36, proving himself as a stalwart in the batting lineup.
Source: AP
Williamson has achieved 29 centuries and 33 fifties, highlighting his remarkable ability to convert starts into significant scores.
Source: AP
His aggressive yet calculated approach is evident with a striking rate of 51.47, indicating his capability to maintain a healthy scoring rate while building innings.
Source: ICC
Additionally, Williamson has struck 914 fours and 21 sixes, exhibiting his penchant for accumulating runs through both classical and aggressive stroke play.
Source: AP
In the field, he has taken 86 catches, showcasing his athleticism and safe hands as a fielder.
Source: AP