February 6, 2024

Kane Williamson's incredible Test career so far

Kane Williamson has played 96 Test matches, showcasing his consistency and endurance in the longest format of the game.

Source: AP

With 168 innings, he has scored 8263 runs at an impressive average of 54.36, proving himself as a stalwart in the batting lineup.

Source: AP

Williamson has achieved 29 centuries and 33 fifties, highlighting his remarkable ability to convert starts into significant scores.

Source: AP

His aggressive yet calculated approach is evident with a striking rate of 51.47, indicating his capability to maintain a healthy scoring rate while building innings.

Source: ICC

Additionally, Williamson has struck 914 fours and 21 sixes, exhibiting his penchant for accumulating runs through both classical and aggressive stroke play.

Source: AP

In the field, he has taken 86 catches, showcasing his athleticism and safe hands as a fielder.

Source: AP

