Know All About Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, an acclaimed Indian cricketer, is renowned for his unique right-arm fast bowling style.
He plays for the Indian national team and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Bumrah made his international debut in 2016 and has excelled in all formats of the game.
Born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bumrah stands out for his impressive career achievements.
His rapid ascension in cricket saw him become one of the best fast bowlers globally, noted for his yorkers and pace.
Bumrah's exceptional performances have earned him the top spot in ICC rankings and recognition as one of India's finest bowlers.
He holds records for his wicket-taking prowess, including securing the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20Is in a year.
Bumrah married model and presenter Sanjana Ganesan in 2021, adding a personal aspect to his public persona.
With a significant net worth and brand endorsements, Bumrah's success extends beyond the cricket field.
Bumrah's charitable initiatives and philanthropic efforts showcase his commitment to giving back to society.
