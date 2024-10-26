Republic Sports Desk

Know All About Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, an acclaimed Indian cricketer, is renowned for his unique right-arm fast bowling style.

Source: BCCI

He plays for the Indian national team and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
 

Source: AP Photo

Bumrah made his international debut in 2016 and has excelled in all formats of the game.
 

Source: BCCI

 Born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bumrah stands out for his impressive career achievements.

Source: BCCI

His rapid ascension in cricket saw him become one of the best fast bowlers globally, noted for his yorkers and pace.

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Bumrah's exceptional performances have earned him the top spot in ICC rankings and recognition as one of India's finest bowlers.

Source: PTI

He holds records for his wicket-taking prowess, including securing the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20Is in a year.

Source: BCCI

Bumrah married model and presenter Sanjana Ganesan in 2021, adding a personal aspect to his public persona.

Source: x.com

With a significant net worth and brand endorsements, Bumrah's success extends beyond the cricket field.

Source: PTI

Bumrah's charitable initiatives and philanthropic efforts showcase his commitment to giving back to society.   

Source: X/ ICC