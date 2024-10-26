Republic Sports Desk

Know All About Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami

 Mohammed Shami is an Indian cricketer known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling style.

Source: X

He has represented India in all formats of cricket - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
 

Source: Instagram

Shami made his international debut in 2013, showcasing skill in seam and swing bowling tactics.
 

Source: ANI

 He hails from Sahaspur village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Source: BCCI

Shami has been a consistent wicket-taker for India across various cricket formats.
 

Source: X/Shami

 His personal life has been marked by controversies, including an ongoing dispute with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

Source: X

Shami has a notable record of taking 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches, making him the fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone.

Source: AP

He has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024.

Source: AP

Shami's net worth is estimated to be around 47 crore rupees or $6 million, comprising earnings from BCCI contracts, IPL deals, and brand endorsements.
 

Source: PTI

Known for his charitable initiatives, Shami has contributed back to his community through donations and philanthropic endeavors.  
 

Source: pti