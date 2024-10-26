Know All About Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is an Indian cricketer known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling style.
He has represented India in all formats of cricket - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
Shami made his international debut in 2013, showcasing skill in seam and swing bowling tactics.
He hails from Sahaspur village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.
Shami has been a consistent wicket-taker for India across various cricket formats.
His personal life has been marked by controversies, including an ongoing dispute with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.
Shami has a notable record of taking 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches, making him the fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone.
He has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024.
Shami's net worth is estimated to be around 47 crore rupees or $6 million, comprising earnings from BCCI contracts, IPL deals, and brand endorsements.
Known for his charitable initiatives, Shami has contributed back to his community through donations and philanthropic endeavors.
