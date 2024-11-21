Kuldeep Yadav Takes Some Down Time From Cricket, India Spinner Vacays In München

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been in action for Team India for quite a while.
The India wrest spinner hasn't been selected for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and was also not a part of the South AFrica T20I series.
Kuldeep has been enjoying some downtime from cricket as he is now vacationing overseas.
Kuldeep Yadav shared images as he enjoys some time in München, Germany.
Kuldeep could be seen touring the iconic Nymphenburg Palace in München. It was the primary summer residence of the former Bavarian Kings of the House of Wittelsbach.
Kuldeep Yadav shared images from his trip, where he could be seen exploring places.
The spin bowler has reportedly underwent surgery to recover from his left groin injury.
Ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2025 , Kuldeep Yadav has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for ₹13.25 Crore.
Kuldeep Yadav's return is yet to happen as the star cricketer continues to rehab and enjoy some down time.
