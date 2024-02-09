February 8, 2024
Kylian Mbappe's 2023/24 season so far
Kylian Mbappé's 2023/24 season has been exceptional, with 30 goals in 29 appearances across various competitions, showcasing his prolific scoring ability.
Source: AP
In Ligue 1, he has been particularly outstanding, tallying 20 goals in 19 appearances, demonstrating his importance to Paris Saint-Germain's attack.
His performance in the UEFA Champions League has also been notable, with 3 goals in 6 appearances, reflecting his consistency at the highest level of European football.
Mbappé has also made significant contributions in other competitions like Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions, showcasing his versatility and impact across different tournaments.
His goal-scoring prowess and influence make him a key asset for both Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team.
