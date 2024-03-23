March 23, 2024
Kylian Mbappe's Future Plans and Olympic Dreams: A Tumultuous Yet Promising Journey Ahead
Kylian Mbappe anticipates finalizing his future club decision before the European Championship in June and maintains focus on playing for France in the Euros and potentially the Olympics.
Source: AP
Despite speculations about his next move from PSG, Mbappe assures he will announce any decision transparently when the time comes.
While expressing his desire to play at the Olympics, Mbappe understands that qualification remains subject to external considerations beyond his control.
The men's football tournament at the Olympics is restricted to Under-23 teams with only three players permitted beyond the age limit in each squad.
France coach Didier Deschamps emphasizes the significance of the friendly match against Germany as an opportunity to gather insights and finalize the squad before upcoming tournaments.
The French national team will partake in another friendly against Chile before commencing their Euro campaign against Austria on June 17, followed by their participation in the Paris Olympics starting
