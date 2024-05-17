May 17, 2024
Late F1 legends Ayrton Senna, Ronald Ratzenberger remembered as Imola GP weekend kicks off
With the Emilia Romagna GP 2024 officially commencing today, the F1 remembers the legacy of the legendary Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger
Senna and Ronald were honoured as the Imola circuit is where both race car drivers had their final race before their tragic death due to accident.
Sebastian Vettel arrived at Imola to lead the proceedings of the Ayrton Senna and Ronald Ratzenberger tribute.
All the teams' drivers and crew members took part at the Aryton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger tribute run.
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were also a part of the run. While Lewis was in a scooter, Leclerc rode a bicycle.
Apart from Hamilton and Leclerc, many other drivers joined in paying tribute to the legendary Brazilian racecar driver.
Drivers and crew members surrounded the memorial of Senna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
Both the drivers' helmets were on display as their legacies were honoured on the track. Rain also came in, but it did not stop the teams to complete the sprint.
For someone who left an indelible mark in the legacy of motorsports, Senna will be long remembered as a pioneer race car driver who went toe-to-toe with the legendary Michael Schumacher.
