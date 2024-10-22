Republic Sports Desk

6 Players to score most runs while batting at No.3 in international cricket

Cricket has been played for a very long time and has witnessed some excellent batters in the history of the game.

Several of these batters have batted at the no.3 spot in cricket. 

Here are some of the highest run scoring batters to bat at number 3. 

Ricky Ponting- Australia- 22869 runs in 540 innings. 

Kumar Sangakkara- Sri Lanka- 22011 runs in 468 innings. 

Kane Williamson- New Zealand- 15696 runs in 337 innings.

Virat Kohli- India- 15009 runs in 316 innings. 

Rahul Dravid- India- 14555 runs in 329 innings.

Jacques Kallis- South Africa- 11236 runs in 283 innings.

These are the highest run scoring batters who used to or currently bat at the no.3 spot. 

