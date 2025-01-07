Legendary Captains With The Most ICC Champions Trophy Wins: Ponting, Lara, Dhoni & More

Graeme Smith: As a skipper for South Africa, he has 4 wins in 9 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Sanath Jayasuriya: As a skipper for Sri Lanka, he has 4 wins in 7 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Mahela Jayawardene: As a skipper for Sri Lanka, he has 4 wins in 6 matches for the Champions Trophy.
Sarfaraz Ahmed: As a skipper for Pakistan, he has 4 wins in 5 matches in the Champions Trophy.
MS Dhoni: As a skipper for India, he has 6 wins in 8 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Sourav Ganguly: As a skipper for India, he has 7 wins in 11 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Stephen Fleming: As a skipper for New Zealand, he has 8 wins in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Brian Lara: As a skipper for West Indies, he has 11 wins in 15 matches in the Champions Trophy.
Ricky Ponting: As a skipper for Australia, he has 12 wins in 16 matches in the Champions Trophy.
