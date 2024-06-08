June 8, 2024
Lionel Messi credits visiting a psychologist for his positive football experience
Lionel Messi revealed that he saw a psychologist for a period while at Barcelona, acknowledging that he was initially hesitant.
Source: AP
Despite his immense success on the field, Messi faced challenging moments during his time at Barcelona, including notable victories and heartbreaking defeat.
Source: AP
The Argentine star's association with Barcelona was extensive, spanning 17 seasons with 778 appearances, 672 goals, and 303 assists.
Source: AP
Messi mentioned that talking to a psychologist was beneficial and something he initially resisted, highlighting the positive impact it had on him.
Source: AP
Explaining his initial reluctance, Messi shared that his wife had encouraged him multiple times to seek professional help to manage stress and difficult times.
Source: AP