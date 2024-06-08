June 8, 2024

Lionel Messi credits visiting a psychologist for his positive football experience

Lionel Messi revealed that he saw a psychologist for a period while at Barcelona, acknowledging that he was initially hesitant.

Source: AP

Despite his immense success on the field, Messi faced challenging moments during his time at Barcelona, including notable victories and heartbreaking defeat.

Source: AP

The Argentine star's association with Barcelona was extensive, spanning 17 seasons with 778 appearances, 672 goals, and 303 assists.

Source: AP

Messi mentioned that talking to a psychologist was beneficial and something he initially resisted, highlighting the positive impact it had on him.

Source: AP

Explaining his initial reluctance, Messi shared that his wife had encouraged him multiple times to seek professional help to manage stress and difficult times.

Source: AP

View Next Slide