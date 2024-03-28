March 28, 2024
Lionel Messi discusses retirement plans as MLS career nears final stages
Following his impressive showing at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, retirement talks have been ongoing, especially considering his decision to retire after the tournament.
Source: AP
However, Messi has continued to play after the World Cup and is likely to remain active until the Copa America later this year.
Messi recently commented on his retirement, stating that he will step away when he feels the time is right, without being constrained by his age or external factors.
Despite his exceptional career, Messi remains self-critical and is determined to recognize the right moment to retire based on his performance and enjoyment of the game.
Having made a surprising move to MLS after his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has made a significant impact, tallying 16 goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across competitions.
While injury concerns have affected his recent participation, fans hope Messi continues playing, especially in light of his long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi's illustrious career includes 720 senior club goals, 345 assists, 10 Laliga titles, and three Champions League victories with Barcelona.
