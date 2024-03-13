March 13, 2024
Lionel Messi eyes to lead Inter Miami to glory in 2023/24 season
In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Lionel Messi has made 1 appearance, scoring 1 goal within 90 minutes of play.
Messi's performance in the MLS includes 3 appearances, 3 goals, and 1 assist, with a minutes per goal ratio of 90 in 270 minutes of play.
Overall, across both competitions, Messi has accumulated 4 appearances, 4 goals, and 1 assist in 360 minutes of play so far this season.
Messi will be seen in action against Nashville in the second leg.
Lionel Messi looks his team lead Inter Miami at the Chase Stadium.
