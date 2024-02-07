January 20, 2024

Lionel Messi makes his first 2024 appearance for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made his first 2024 appearance against El Salvador in a friendly match. The match ended in 0-0 draw.

Source: AP

This was Lionel Messi's first appearance after winning the FIFA Men's Best Player this week.

Source: AP

Luis Suarez also made his Inter Miami debut.

Source: AP

Inter Miami re-united former FC Barcelona teammates, Messi, Surarez, Busquets and Alba against El Salvador.

Source: X/Inter Miami

Inter Miami will now face FC Dallas on January 23, 2024.

Source: ANI

