January 20, 2024
Lionel Messi makes his first 2024 appearance for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi made his first 2024 appearance against El Salvador in a friendly match. The match ended in 0-0 draw.
Source: AP
This was Lionel Messi's first appearance after winning the FIFA Men's Best Player this week.
Source: AP
Luis Suarez also made his Inter Miami debut.
Source: AP
Inter Miami re-united former FC Barcelona teammates, Messi, Surarez, Busquets and Alba against El Salvador.
Source: X/Inter Miami
Inter Miami will now face FC Dallas on January 23, 2024.
Source: ANI